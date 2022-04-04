Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 3,094 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,824 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

AKAM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $121.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,709. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

