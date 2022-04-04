Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 33,187 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,187 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $137.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

