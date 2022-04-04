Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,317 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.89. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

