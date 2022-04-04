Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,944 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,786. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.42. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Trex from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.81.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

