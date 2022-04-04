Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 6,462 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after buying an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after buying an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $458.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,595,936. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $404.91 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

