Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 7,290 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.71. 1,440,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

