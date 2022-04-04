Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTWO. BNP Paribas upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

TTWO traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.43. 1,267,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

