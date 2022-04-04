Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $165.57. 2,856,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,613. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.49.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

M&T Bank Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.