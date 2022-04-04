Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IT traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.29. 502,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,474. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.27 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

