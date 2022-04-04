Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,722,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,468,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,057,000 after purchasing an additional 174,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.64. The stock had a trading volume of 57,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,414. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

