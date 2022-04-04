Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 18,342 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.93. 817,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average of $166.52. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

