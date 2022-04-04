Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 27,255 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,255 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 388,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,232 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,958,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.