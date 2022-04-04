Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 95,952 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 95,952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 426,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,541 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,877,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,752 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 201,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 99,284 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,500. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

