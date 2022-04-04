Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,978 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 687,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 53,183 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 8,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,615,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,509,004. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

