Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,696 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after acquiring an additional 355,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.