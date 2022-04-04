Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.93. 2,109,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.