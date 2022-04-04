Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $211.92. 687,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,881. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.60 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a 200 day moving average of $223.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

