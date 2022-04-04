Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $200.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $209.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $210.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average of $227.21.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

