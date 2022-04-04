Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Lowered to $200.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $209.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.62.
Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $210.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $202.79 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.33 and a 200 day moving average of $227.21.
In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.