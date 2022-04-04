Illuvium (ILV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.83 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $652.14 or 0.01403309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $424.41 million and approximately $24.83 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,488.47 or 0.07506646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,308.28 or 0.99648164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00046744 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,786 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

