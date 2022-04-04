Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 532,365 shares.The stock last traded at $49.49 and had previously closed at $49.16.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.66.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

