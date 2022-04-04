Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Market Capitalization Tops $35.47 Million

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded 32.1% higher against the dollar. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a market cap of $35.47 million and $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.73 or 0.07544066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,110.97 or 0.99596698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046658 BTC.

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.