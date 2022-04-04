Infinite Ore (CVE:ILI) Shares Up 4.3%

Infinite Ore Corp. (CVE:ILI – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 391,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 324,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$22.62 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.
Infinite Ore Company Profile (CVE:ILI)
Read More
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Infinite Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinite Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.