Infinitecoin Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $14.75 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,021 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

