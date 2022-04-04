ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ING stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.2%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

