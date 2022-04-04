Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $67.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.14.

IR stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

