Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 2.16% of Ingevity worth $60,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $64.91 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $336.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

