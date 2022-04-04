Ink Protocol (XNK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $750.00

Ink Protocol (XNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $364,402.59 and approximately $750.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

