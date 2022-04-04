Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGXF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $15.87. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

