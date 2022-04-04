Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.39.

Shares of TSE INE traded down C$0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.57 and a 52 week high of C$23.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.51.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

