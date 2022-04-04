Innova (INN) Market Cap Reaches $78,990.97

Innova (INN) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Innova has a market capitalization of $78,990.97 and approximately $4.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Innova has traded up 90.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

