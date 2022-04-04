Insider Buying: Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AOMR traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $16.85. 1,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Angel Oak Mortgage by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

AOMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.