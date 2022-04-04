Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $19,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Forian stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,896. Forian Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 177.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 348.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Forian by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

