Insider Buying: Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases 6,827 Shares of Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Rating) Director Martin J. Wygod acquired 6,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $45,604.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORA traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. 41,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,896. Forian Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Forian by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 113.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forian during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Forian by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Forian Inc provides a suite of software solutions, data management capabilities, and proprietary data and predictive analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical, and financial performance for customers within the healthcare and cannabis industries, as well as cannabis dispensaries, cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors.

