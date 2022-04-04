Insider Buying: Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Acquires 228,710 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 228,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,620 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $48,745.80.
- On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $17,499.68.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,936.09.
- On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $600.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $2,392.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50.
HMTV traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 349,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,300. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter valued at $138,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.