Insider Buying: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Acquires 21,893 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,965.38.

STIM stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.13. 95,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,427. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.18. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $83.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.34.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 117.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 952,291 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after acquiring an additional 772,665 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 846,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 300,651 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 279,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neuronetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.