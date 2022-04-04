Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Acquires 2,138 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT – Get Rating) insider Richard King bought 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £3,484.94 ($4,565.02).

Richard King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Richard King acquired 2,100 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £3,528 ($4,621.43).

Shares of OIT traded down GBX 2.18 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 161.82 ($2.12). The company had a trading volume of 106,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,127. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 160.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 128.50 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 170 ($2.23).

