Insider Selling: Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AMED traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.56. 195,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMED. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 568,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,286,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Amedisys by 2,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 406,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 389,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Amedisys by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

