Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EXEL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,237. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.