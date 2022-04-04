Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.70. 93,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,867. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

