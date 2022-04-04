Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.70. 93,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,867. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.86.
Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
