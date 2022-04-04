Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 1,012 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $28,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $12,478.25.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. 723,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of -0.14.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. Analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

