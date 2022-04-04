Insider Selling: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Sells 52,277 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) insider Steven L. Mogford sold 52,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.70), for a total value of £586,547.94 ($768,336.31).

United Utilities Group stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,122 ($14.70). 1,595,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,063.80. The firm has a market cap of £7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.00. United Utilities Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 900.80 ($11.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,138.50 ($14.91).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

