Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Sells 20,380 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,380 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,223,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Henry Schuck sold 114,584 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $6,892,227.60.

ZI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,941,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

