Insured Finance Price Hits $0.0124 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $386,873.74 and $1,288.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.79 or 0.07469542 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,116.61 or 1.00346992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,283,133 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.