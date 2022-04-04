Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.11 on Monday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $195.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.