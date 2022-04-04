Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IDN shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,979. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intellicheck in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Intellicheck by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

