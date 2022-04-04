Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Increases Dividend to $1.75 Per Share

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Intercorp Financial Services’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

Intercorp Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

NYSE IFS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,330. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 202.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 38,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.