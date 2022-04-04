International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.75) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.93) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

LON:IAG opened at GBX 139 ($1.82) on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 219 ($2.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.62.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

