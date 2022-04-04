International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Sells $18,130.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $18,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $18,450.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the third quarter valued at $11,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

