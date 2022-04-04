Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Reaches $4.88 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.46 or 0.00048201 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.88 billion and approximately $386.56 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.02 or 0.07528959 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,683.79 or 1.00164811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00056020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 479,358,843 coins and its circulating supply is 217,201,195 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

