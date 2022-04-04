Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,157.50.

IKTSY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.51) to GBX 6,236 ($81.69) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

IKTSY stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $61.42 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

